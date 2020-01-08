Amazon Prime Video’s newest Web series, “The Forgotten Army,” has been created and directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. “The Forgotten Army,” which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on Jan. 24, 2020, tells the untold story of the freedom fighters who braved adversities and bullets to fight for the independence of India.
The series chronicles the dynamic story of Lieutenant Sodhi and his army of heroic men and women fighting for India’s Independence during World War II as part of the Indian National Army led by the charismatic Indian leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
“The Forgotten Army” brings to life the story of Lt. Sodhi’s daring group of men and women fighting for the liberation of their country from the grips of British rule in the ‘40’s.
The series is a well-crafted and gripping tale of defiant patriotism and an attempt during WWII to rid India of the British rule with the help of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.
“The Forgotten Army” will depict the journey and sacrifice of the Indian National Army from the point of view of its soldiers.
Two-time National Award winner Khan has helmed films like “New York” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”
The five-episode limited series, starring Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari, among others, has been tipped to be one of the most engrossing narratives of India’s modern history and Britain’s colonial history.
