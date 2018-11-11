Discovery Channel will air a one-hour special documentary Nov. 12, “Kerala Floods – The Human Story,” which will shed a light on not just the unprecedented floods that battered the state but also Kerala’s spirit of survival.
The documentary is a poignant take on the indomitable spirit of the people of Kerala who, instead of losing hope, are steadily working towards rebuilding their state.
“The documentary is a celebration of the spirit of survival in the face of disaster,” the channel stated in a press release. “Viewers will get to witness incredible stories of people coming together to help those in need – from fishermen-turned-rescue operators to the defense forces who provided aid, from actors who worked alongside NGO workers to get supplies to those in need to young entrepreneurs who devised ways to connect people at a time when the apocalyptic rain fury just refused to die.”
The documentary also features the story of Sajitha Jabil, a pregnant woman who was airlifted by the Indian Navy hours before she delivered a boy named Subhan.
Kerala, added the press release, will need to “rebuild 218 bridges, nearly 35,000 kilometers of local roads, and an estimated 174,000 houses.” The loss because of the floods has been estimated to be Rs. 40,000 crores.
Highlighting the importance of this documentary, Zulfia Waris, vice-president and head for premium and digital networks at Discovery Communications India, said, “What Kerala witnessed this year is a disaster of unimaginable magnitude. But like any news cycle, there’s always something else that takes precedence and yesterday’s headlines lay forgotten.”
The purpose of presenting the documentary, he said, is to draw attention to the hundreds of people who are working tirelessly to rebuild Kerala.
“Through stories about surprising strength of character in times of disaster and hope in the face of abject loss, ‘Kerala Floods’ aims to tell the story of a Kerala that refuses to be defined by devastation. Everyone saw the destruction of Kerala, it is now time they get to see the efforts that are being made to rebuild it, one brick at a time,” said Waris.
The documentary will air Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. on the Discovery Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.