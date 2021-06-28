Music is Everything in “Spin.” Disney Channel has dropped the first trailer for the much-anticipated movie starring Indian American actress Avantika Vandanapu. The film is set to premiere Aug. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
The network’s first original TV film follows Rhea (Vandanapu), a relatable Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family, which includes her father Arvind, younger brother Rohan and her grandmother Asha. “Friends, family, chill” and repeat, as she says in the trailer, which also features Indian ethnic wear and hooks of Bollywood songs.
But everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long-lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.
Avantika leads an international ensemble of talented veteran and burgeoning young actors, including Bollywood actor Abhay Deol (“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”) as Arvind; British Indian comedienne/actress Meera Syal (“Yesterday”) as Asha; Indian American actor Aryan Simhadri (“Adventures in Wonder Park”) as Rohan; Michael Bishop (“Grace Beside Me”) as DJ Max; Anna Cathcart (“Descendants” franchise) as Molly; Jahbril Cook (“A Week Away”) as Watson; and Kerri Medders (“Alexa & Katie”) as Ginger.
“Spin” is directed by Indian American Manjari Makijany, whose new film, “Skater Girl,” just premiered on Netflix, and executive produced by Zanne Devine (“Easy A,” “I, Tonya”), with writing by Carley Steiner (“Play Date”) and Josh Cagan (“The Duff”).
Vandanapu, who now lives in Los Angeles, Calif., but grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, is best known for her role in “Diary of a Future President.”
She is well known in the Bay Area Indian American community. She won second place in the first North American edition of Zee TV’s reality series, “Dance India Dance Li’l Masters.” She has played varied roles in several films in Indian cinema. She can also be heard as the voice of Kamala in “Mira, Royal Detective.”
Watch the trailer for “Spin” here:
