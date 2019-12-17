Disney Junior has ordered a second season of “Mira, Royal Detective” ahead of the India-inspired animated series’ spring 2020 debut.
The news was announced Dec. 11 by Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming and general manager at Disney Junior, during a special advance screening of the series in Burbank, Calif.
Set in the magical India-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Eqoddn)
“‘Mira, Royal Detective’ hasn’t even premiered yet and we have already seen the excitement building for this series featuring a brave and empowered young girl who will stop at nothing to solve a case,” said D’Ambrosia. “To ensure that we have plenty of new mysteries ahead for Mira, we are thrilled to begin production on a second season and can’t wait to introduce her to the world in 2020.”
The series centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, takes young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.
Each episode features two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic storytelling, music, food, fashion, language, art and dance, according to Disney Junior.
The series’ voice cast features several Indian American actors.
“Mira, Royal Detective” stars newcomer Leela Ladnier as Mira; Freida Pinto (“The Path”) as Queen Shanti; Kal Penn (“Sunnyside”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”) as mongooses Mikku and Chikku, respectively; Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) as a young commoner named Pinky; Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa; Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”) as Mira’s father, Sahil; Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”) as Prince Neel’s Great-Aunt Rupa; Aparna Nancherla (“BoJack Horseman”) as Mira’s cousin Meena; Kamran Lucas (Disney’s “Mech-X4”) as Prince Neel; Karan Brar (Disney Channel’s “BUNK’D”) as Prince Veer; Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) as Manjeet; Maulik Pancholy (“Phineas and Ferb”) as Ranjeet; Sarayu Blue (“I Feel Bad”) as the palace tailor; Parvesh Cheena (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Sonal Shah (“Scrubs”) as bandits, Manish and Poonam, respectively; and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Mira’s cousin Priya.
Renowned Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan is one of the series’ consultants.
Emmy-nominated Sascha Paladino (“Miles from Tomorrowland”) executive produces the series, which was developed by Becca Topol (“Elena of Avalor”) who also serves as the story editor and co-producer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.