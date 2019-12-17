Disney Junior hosted a special screening of its upcoming animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” in Burbank, Calif., Dec. 11. Seen at the screening (l-r): Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, who serves as a consultant; Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, content and creative strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide; Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, original programming and general manager, Disney Junior; and actors Leela Ladnier, Sonal Shah and Parvesh Cheena. (photo courtesy of Disney Jr.)