The wonderful world of Disney is about to become absolutely magical, come 2020.
Disney Junior has greenlighted a new animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” which is inspired by the culture and customs of India. And that’s not all. The series, that is set to premiere in 2020, will feature most of your favorite Indian American stars.
Production has begun on “Mira, Royal Detective,” which is billed as a mystery-adventure series geared toward preschoolers.
Set in the India-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed a royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince.
As royal detective, Mira travels throughout the kingdom, helping royals and commoners alike. Along with her friend Prince Neel, a talented inventor, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, she will stop at nothing to solve a case, taking young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.
Rooted in India’s vibrant heritage, each episode will weave authentic music, dance and customs into two 11-minutes stories.
In addition to Ladnier, the “Mira, Royal Detective” voice cast includes Freida Pinto (“The Path”) as Queen Shanti; Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) as a young commoner named Pinky; Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa; Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”) as mongooses Mikku and Chikku, respectively; Aasif Mandvi (“Shut Eye”) as Mira’s father, Sahil; Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”) as Prince Neel's great-aunt Rupa; Aparna Nancherla (“BoJack Horseman”) as Mira’s cousin Meena; Kamran Lucas (Disney’s “Mech-X4”) as Prince Neel; Karan Brar (Disney Channel’s “BUNK’D”) as Prince Veer; Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet; Sarayu Blue (“I Feel Bad”) as the palace tailor; Parvesh Cheena (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Sonal Shah (“Scrubs”) as bandits, Manish and Poonam, respectively; and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Mira’s cousin Priya.
Emmy-nominated Sascha Paladino (“Miles from Tomorrowland”) executive produces the series, which was developed by Becca Topol (“Elena of Avalor”) who also serves as the story editor.
Emmy Award nominees Matthew Tishler (“Fancy Nancy”) and Jeannie Lurie (“The Muppets”) will write and produce the original songs, and Amritha Vaz (“Miss India America”) will serve as the composer. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.
For this India-inspired series, Disney has roped in the services of celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh as a cultural consultant, and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan (“Basmati Blues”).
“I am honored and blessed to be the official choreographer of this groundbreaking project,” Mahajan told India-West. “I have no words to describe the impact this show will have to millions of children. Working on this for the past few months, with their brilliant team, has been a privilege.”
The adventure series is set to air on Disney Junior channels and programming blocks around the world in 2020, according to a Disney news release.
“We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community,” Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president of original programming at Disney Junior, said in a statement. “We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary.”
Here’s hoping viewers get to see the real India and its different traditions and customs, not the troubling stereotypes, with exaggerated, fake Indian accents as seen on Fox’s long-running animated comedy, “The Simpsons.”
