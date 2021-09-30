Indian American actor Michael Maliakel (l) and Michael James Scott attend the Opening Night at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street celebration of NYC event Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City, while Indian American actor Shoba Narayan (right) attends the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now Nov. 19, 2019 in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Bloomingdale’s; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Equality Now)