A documentary on Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is set to be screened at the Awareness Film Festival Oct. 13 at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Calif. The documentary is titled, “Guru Nanak: The Founder of Sikhism, Life and Legacy.”
According to the National Sikh Campaign – which has supported this project – this is the first-ever documentary on Guru Nanak.
Film directors Jerry Krell and Adam Krell of Auteur Productions along with prominent religious leaders and authors will be present at the screening. There will also be a panel discussion on the documentary and also on the historical role of Guru Nanak.
PBS will facilitate the showing of this documentary on 200 TV stations all over the U.S. in the coming months as Sikhs are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, said the organization.
The week-long film festival brings films from all over the world focusing on various social and cultural causes.
Besides narrating the Guru’s history and his key teachings, the documentary features prominent Sikh luminaries such as Grammy nominee Snatam Kaur and Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravi Bhalla.
Dr. Rajwant Singh, co-founder and senior adviser at NSC, said, “We are thrilled that finally this documentary will be seen by people all across the U.S. and there will be much appreciation about the pioneering philosophy of Guru Nanak and how it impacted the world positively. Recent polls have shown that there is total ignorance about Guru Nanak in the Western world. 550th celebration is the most appropriate time for us to educate the world.”
Auteur Productions, which has made many documentaries on world religions and health, had traveled to India and Pakistan to shoot the original footage of gurdwaras related to Guru Nanak.
“The world has no clue about Guru Nanak and no one knows that he was ahead of his times,” said Jerry Auteur, director and producer of the documentary. “He advocated social and gender equality, exhorted people to respect all religions and sowed the seeds of interfaith understanding. These values are critically needed in the current times and this documentary is very timely, a wonderful gift to the world on his 550th birth-anniversary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.