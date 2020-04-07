A documentary on the rise and dominance of Indian American kids in spelling bee competitions across the United States will be making its debut on Netflix May 23.
An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, making the trend one of the longest in spelling bee history. Titled “Spelling the Dream,” the one-hour-twenty-two-minute documentary follows four hopeful competitors’ journeys over the course of a year, and explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.
The film, earlier called “Breaking The Bee,” is an inside look at studying, family life, competing in qualifying bees, and being a kid with big dreams. Some are in their final year of eligibility while others are just beginning their spelling careers. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2URNbM0)
The film is directed by Sam Rega and produced by Chris Weller, both of whom worked at Business Insider when they got the idea to produce the film.
The spellers, ages 7-14, include Akash Vukoti, who was the second-youngest participant ever to reach the Scripps National Spelling Bee as a six-year-old in 2016. He is already a Mensa member and has been competing in spelling bees since he was two. The others who appear in the film are Ashrita Gandhari, Shourav Dasari and Tejas Muthusamy.
Since 1999, all but four contest winners have been Indian American, and of the 285-plus children who make it to Scripps each year, roughly 25 percent come from families of Indian descent. This is something of an anomaly, as Indian Americans make up just one percent of the United States population.
The film chronicles the ups and downs of the students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. With expert commentary from CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the community.
Watch the trailer for “Spelling the Dream” here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upvgZ3CmZ-0&feature=emb_logo
