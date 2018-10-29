The news of American pop singer and Priyanka Chopra’s fiancé, Nick Jonas, buying a property in Beverly Hills, Calif., is blowing up the internet.
News publications in India, and the U.S., are gushing over how Jonas shelled out $6.5 million for this swanky mansion which he purchased shortly before proposing to the “Bajirao Mastani” actress.
The two, who solemnized their relationship with a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony in August this year, are all set to tie the knot, if all the rumors that are circling are to be believed, at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, at the end of this year.
The couple’s new home, according to TMZ, is located in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, which is adjacent to Beverly Hills, and shares the same postal code as Beverly Hills.
The mid-century modern five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on 4,129 square feet. TMZ calls the pad an “architectural masterpiece” that features “expansive canyon views, a floating guest wing, and an extended wood terrace that wraps around the swimming pool.”
Ever since their engagement, Chopra and Jonas, through their pictures, are giving fans serious relationship goals. The two were seen getting cozy Oct. 23 night at the TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Jonas performed. Chopra later posted a stunning picture of the two of them on Instagram in which she was dressed in a red bodycon dress, her hand placed affectionately over Jonas’ shoulder. She captioned the picture: “Bae” along with a heart emoji.
