LOS ANGELES – Priyanka Chopra hit back at a Pakistani girl who called her a “hypocrite” for tweeting in favor of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, and the girl, faced with widespread social media flak, has subsequently come out to claim the Indian actress was making her seem like the “bad guy.”
At an event in Los Angeles, Calif., Chopra told the girl: “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”
Chopra’s comment came as a retort to the Pakistani girl’s accusation that the actress was a “hypocrite,” who was “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.”
The video of the Pakistani girl yelling at Chopra went viral over the weekend. The girl had questioned Chopra’s role as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador over the actress’ controversial tweet congratulating the Indian Air Force for their attack on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan earlier this year.
“You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business,” the girl said.
Soon, there was widespread criticism on social media against the Pakistani girl. “That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful!... i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all,” tweeted a user present at the event.
Following such flak, the girl subsequently came out on social media to reveal her name as Ayesha Malik. She also shot out several tweets blaming Chopra for projecting her as the “bad guy” now.
“Hi, I’m the girl that ‘yelled’ at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, ‘we should be neighbors and love each other’ - swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war,” wrote the girl on her official twitter account, @Spishaa.
A series of tweets followed. “It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the ‘bad guy’ - as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible,” @Spishaa further tweeted, adding in another tweet: “Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was ‘venting’.”
In related events, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has now urged UNICEF to remove Chopra as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army.
“@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions,” Mazari tweeted Aug. 12.
