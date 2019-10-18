The importance of maintaining good physical health and mental health cannot be overstated. And while we may think we know how to achieve it, sometimes, getting a little guidance or insight into how out bodies function can help us in ways we never imagined.
BLK Prime, the subscription-based video on demand service, is now facilitating this process by streaming Dr. Partha Nandi’s Emmy Award-winning talk show, “Ask Dr. Nandi,” through which the charismatic Indian American physician empowers viewers with meaningful knowledge and realistic solutions to health problems.
“Sometimes when people visit me, they say, ‘I’m feeling well and I don’t have any diseases,’ but it’s really about achieving physical and mental and spiritual health all at the same time; it’s about achieving holistic health. We talk about how to make your life such that you follow those principles and put them first. You design your life in such a way that you can accomplish that,” Nandi, who practices gastroenterology in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, told India-West. “I’m excited about this collaboration. It’s an opportunity to reach more people who will be able to get some information for better health and wellness. The whole idea behind our show is to provide people with tools and information to lead better lives.”
Nandi explained that though the nationally and internationally syndicated medical lifestyle television show provides viewers with the tools that allow them to fight off diseases like asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes, etc., that’s just a part of the show and not the whole picture.
“All of us, at the end of the day, want the best lives for our families, our children, and this gives you the ability to do that,” he stated. “Also, if you want to know the best way to garden, if you want to talk about how to best parent your teenager, we do that, so really it’s about living the best life possible and giving you the tools. No subject is off the table. We are very open, honest and direct.”
Nandi’s mission is to improve the health of America and the world with compassion, empathy and integrity. He has explored myriad topics on the show, ranging from organic living, cooking healthy and new techniques in fitness to yoga, meditation, sports injuries, and marriage. These carefully chosen topics ring true for most people, he told India-West.
“We have a tagline, ‘Be Your Own Health Hero,’ which essentially means making your health and wellness a priority in your life. Nothing like how big is your house, or your car, how much wealth you have, of course that’s all important, but really trying to make your health and wellbeing the primary goal, and that’s what the show is really trying to attain,” Nandi noted.
In this day and age when convenience is the keyword, and fast-food and processed food has taken over everyone’s lives, Nandi cautions against the lure of this easy life of consuming foods that “devastate” us. He said he realizes life gets busy so his show teaches viewers how to cook simple and quick meals, even for the holidays, meals that will eventually nourish and help the body.
Elaborating on the diseases that Indian Americans are prone to, Nandi told India-West: “We target those diseases that kill us but also the stress and the expectations of our culture can be tremendous. We also delve into how to be able to tackle that.”
He also pointed out the relevance of customs and medicinal practices distinctive to India.
“Diabetes is an epidemic for us Indians in the subcontinent and even here. Obviously, you know about the medical procedures and medicines, but we talk about how you could use diet and exercise, how you can use daily living techniques to reduce stress,” Nandi explained to India-West. “Some of the things that our ancestors used to use and we have forgotten about them. We have to go backwards to go forward. We have to use all the techniques that the modern world is now using that we’ve had for centuries to be able to fight off some of these conditions. And do it in ways that are unorthodox because we are losing the battle, frankly.”
The show’s guests, who are invited from all over the U.S. and even abroad, comprise of nutritionists, dieticians, fitness experts, physicians, agriculturists, chiropractor, and acupuncturists, among others.
“Anybody who is in the healthcare profession, contributes to a topic…We have experts who offer traditional and unorthodox views, we take questions from the audience so we really try to do a well-rounded, a 360-view of the subject,” said Nandi. “Nowadays on television, you get a quick hit and you’re gone, but we delve deep into a subject so that we can give the viewer a complete picture of what’s going on.”
One of the prime reasons the “Ask Dr. Nandi” show has been resonating with viewers is that while offering advice it restricts the use of industry-specific jargon and makes it easy for the viewer to comprehend the topics.
“We use simple language,” Nandi told India-West. “Our goal is to reach people in a simple way and not to make it unapproachable. And it’s a fun show. Even though you are learning, it doesn’t feel that way. We talk about things in an entertaining way. The subject could sometimes be deep and sometimes light, but either way we try to make it palatable for the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.