Set in 1930s India, “Draupadi Unleashed,” which will release in eight U.S. cities March 20, centers on 16-year-old Indira, who finds herself torn between true love, her duty to follow through with an arranged marriage and the powerful allure of a mysterious guru.
Through her heartbreaking journey to self-discovery, long-held secrets are brought to light, and Indira discovers the strength within herself to break free.
Actors Salena Qureshi (Indira) and Dominic Rains (Amar) play the lead roles in this film which also features Indian American Melanie Chandra as Sita, Pooja Batra as Mohini, Cas Anvar as Manu, Anna George as Amma, Azita Ghanizada as Masumi, Paras Patel as Pran, Taaha Shah Badusha as Gautam and Abi Bais as Chandar.
In a story that mixes realism and gorgeous surroundings with the harsh realities of a patriarchal society, this tale of a young woman at a crossroads in her life, according to a press release, offers a rare look at an aristocratic Indian society in the early part of the 20th century, one that will resonate with audiences today.
Based on the novel by the same title by Nisha Sabharwal (also co-director), “Draupadi Unleashed” is written for the screen and directed by Tony Stopperan, produced by Hello Desi and distributed by Passion River Films.
The film will release in the following cities March 20: Chicago, Ill., at AMC River East 21; Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas, at AMC Stonebriar Mall 24; Hartford and New Haven, Connecticut, at AMC Plainville 20; Houston, Texas, at AMC First Colony 24; Orange County, Calif., at AMC Orange 30; Los Angeles, Calif., at Laemmle Town Center; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at AMC Hamilton 24; and New York City — AMC Empire 25.
The film will also get a March 27 theatrical release in Larkspur, Calif., at Lark Theater; and Hartford, Connecticut, at Real Art Ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.