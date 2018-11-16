Netflix is rapidly expanding its base in Asia, particularly in India. The streaming service marked its growing commitment to connect people around the world with Asian entertainment Nov. 8 at its showcase in Singapore, “See What’s Next: Asia.”
CEO Reed Hastings and chief content officer Ted Sarandos, as well as performers and creators from Netflix series and films, unveiled 17 new Asian original productions, with nine of them from India.
Building on the momentum created by its first foray into the Indian market with the crime thriller, “Sacred Games,” Netflix announced eight films and one news series from India, which are as follows:
The series, “Typewriter,” is a haunted house story set in Goa. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the series is about a haunted house and a haunted book that stir the imagination of a group of young, wannabe ghost hunters, according to Variety. “When a new family and their attractive daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency of capturing the neighborhood ghost before it is too late.”
The film slate, according to The Hollywood Reporter, looks like this:
In “Chopsticks,” a gifted but insecure woman is in for a transformative experience when she enlists an enigmatic con to help recover her stolen car from a Mumbai thug. The film is directed by Sachin Yardi and stars Mithila Palkar, Abhay Deol and Vijay Raaz.
In “Bulbul,” a man returns home after years to find his brother’s child bride now grown up and abandoned, and his ancestral village plagued by mysterious deaths. The period drama is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films.
Determined to ride the burgeoning wave of startup companies, three college graduates set out to change the world while making millions in “Upstarts,” produced by Raja Menon.
“Cobalt Blue,” based on Sachin Kundalkar’s novel, tells the story of how when a brother and sister fall in love with the same man, the ensuing events shatter a traditional Marathi family.
Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for “15th August,” a lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai.
Burned by his past, an emotionally troubled, small-town music teacher risks everything he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student in “Music Teacher.”
“Firebrand,” a Marathi drama produced by Priyanka Chopra, according to The Hollywood Reporter, follows a successful lawyer of sexual assault victims tackling difficult family cases while also dealing with intimacy issues in her own marriage. Directed by Aruna Raje, the film stars Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni and, Sachin Khedekar.
“Hotel Mumbai,” starring an ensemble cast of Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, will be released as a Netflix original in 2019.
Among the shows already in production include “Baahubali: Before the Beginning,” which will be a prequel to “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion”; “Bard of Blood,” produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and starring Emraan Hashmi; “Leila,” based on a novel by Prayaag Akbar, and starring Huma Qureshi and Sanjay Suru, among others; “Midnight’s Children,” based on British Indian author Salman Rushdie’s 1981 novel of the same name; and “Selection Day,” a coming-of-age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India. It’s based on Indo-Australian Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, “Bard of Blood,” according to The Hindustan Times, will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.
The Asian line-up also includes five anime titles from Japan and original productions from Thailand, Korea and China.
“Asia is home to the world’s great creative centers producing some of the most compelling films and series of today,” said Sarandos. “The beauty of Netflix is that we can take never-seen before stories from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, Taiwan or elsewhere, and easily connect them to people all over Asia and the world. More than half of Asian content hours viewed on Netflix this year are viewed outside the region, so we have confidence that our upcoming slate of Asian productions will find fans in their home countries and abroad.”
At a panel discussion held during the Mumbai Film Festival in October, Sarandos spoke about his ambition in India and how it’s a market waiting to be tapped.
“It’s been a very strong push,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as saying. “Sometimes we would wait several years before doing original productions in any given country — but we came into India right away with 10 original shows in production right now, six original films coming up for (2019) and more to come.”
With 250 million people watching online content in the country, India will be one of the “most exciting places in the world” over the next five years, he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.