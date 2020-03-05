Some of the best and brightest minds from across the U.S. are getting a fair shot at success via “Meet The Drapers,” the popular crowdfunding-based reality show of which Season 3 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television Feb. 29.
In this innovative show, produced and directed by Indian American Sarika Batra, three generations of venture capitalists from one of the most prominent families in Silicon Valley – Bill Draper, Tim Draper, and Polly Draper – come together to hear hot, up-and-coming startups pitch their ideas.
“‘Meet The Drapers’ is very Silicon Valley, very venture capital. The companies are technology companies. It’s like peering into a real VC meeting,” Batra, who has produced shows for Sony in the past, told India-West. “The questions are very authentic. The entrepreneurs are genuinely pitching, the reactions and questions of judges, everything is genuine, and nothing is scripted. So people who are looking to learn more about entrepreneurship or what’s happening in technology or to figure out what company to invest in, or how to make investments, this would be the show to watch.”
Twenty-seven entrepreneurs representing a diverse range of products will be vying for the big prize this season which comprises of 13 episodes. In each episode, groundbreaking startups not only try to convince the Drapers to invest in their company but also work to convince millions of viewers to fund them simultaneously on the crowdfunding platform, Republic.
All the episodes also feature a guest judge, someone who is a legendary success in his/her respective field.
“In the first nine episodes, three entrepreneurs pitch and one winner is selected. Out of those nine, they go into a playoff round. So in episodes, 10, 11 and 12, those three are competing against each other and then there’s one winner from each that makes it to the season finale. So that’s three entrepreneurs. Now all of the entrepreneurs get a second chance. The three that get the most money from the crowd also make it to the finale. And these six finalists compete against each other for the top 3 prizes,” explained Batra.
The young executive, who met Tim Draper about three years and proposed a plan to bring this show to life, added that Tim Draper decides on the prize money based on the entrepreneurial potential of the company.
“Sometimes it’s one million dollars or it could be $250,000,” said Batra. “But he will definitely give money to the top 3 winners. Along with the funds, they also get a spot in Draper University and go through Tim’s accelerators.”
But entrepreneurs must meet certain criteria to be eligible for participation, stated Batra.
“It can’t just be an idea,” she noted. “It has to have some level of traction: a team, product should have been developed; there should be customers; or some revenue or some sales. It has to be a real company and not just an idea. And after that it goes through your standard VC diligence: the financials are looked at, the team background is checked, the team dynamic is looked at to make sure that it is a fundable, viable company. If we have more than 27 contestants, we narrow it down by ideas that are creating an impact or making a change in the world.”
Batra added that Sony, as a distribution partner, was an early supporter and was instrumental in launching the show.
“It was an idea that blossomed in many different ways. It didn’t start the way it ended up,” Jaideep Janakiram, senior vice president of international business and head of the Americas at Sony Pictures Networks, told India-West. “Initially we started looking at it as a ‘Shark Tank’ kind of property, but as we grew with the show it was clear that would not be sufficient as we wanted to cater to the entrepreneurs, the millennials, the Gen Z, the Gen Alpha, who are looking for role models for startups and following entrepreneurs and startups all across, we felt that if we need to target that group we’ll need to give them something more and that’s when the crowdfunding bit of it came in and set the show’s USP…”
Janakiram continued: “Is it family-based programming, yes, is it giving people information and educating people, yes, is it giving a platform to a new set of viewership especially younger viewers who are looking for role models, yes, are we generating enough response through the younger generation, yes…Eventually, it all fell in place and it worked like magic for us because we checked out all our boxes.”
The first season was a bit of a learning curve, but the second season did extremely well, he said, adding the upcoming season would “outdo” the previous ones.
“It’s been an amazing journey, a lot of learnings. It has taken us back to the drawing board a few times to figure out if we are on the right track, is it the target audience we are looking at, or are the entrepreneurs gaining from the show,” he recalled to India-West.
Some of the exciting companies/products debuting on this season include: a wristwatch for the visually impaired; Vivoo, a wellness assistant that offers personalized nutrition and wellness information through at-home urine sample analysis: from which foods to eat (or avoid), to how much water one needs to drink, and more, the wellness tips are based on user’s actual health and body’s needs; and an Indian company named Sparkle that has created sanitary pads from banana leaf so they are natural and good for the environment but also very effective.
“The wristwatch buzzes if they are getting near obstructions or anything that they need to be careful of. So just with this wristwatch, they can walk and navigate through life without having to use a cane. I thought that was interesting,” Batra told India-West. “With Vivoo, you pee on the stick and you instantly see the results, like if you need to eat more fruits or veggies, or right now, your ph balance is low and you can do this throughout the day to gain optimal heath. Another interesting product is from Asarasi, who has created sparkling water from the maple in plants.”
Participating entrepreneurs acknowledging that appearing on the show lends them and their startups credibility was testimony to the fact that the show is going in the right direction, said Janakiram.
He admitted that bringing in the younger audiences, who are hooked on to mainstream channels and streaming platforms, is a constant challenge and relatability continues to remain an issue.
“I don’t think they relate to it (programming from the Indian sub-continent) on many levels. Political, philosophical, economic, social, cultural…They don’t relate to the programming coming from India as much as we do, the first generation,” said Janakiram. “Some format shows might have the hook to bring in younger audiences like ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ or ‘Indian Idol’ but they fall back on mainstream for entertainment and information. And so we wanted to bring them back to our viewership fold to show that we aren’t just creating South Asian programming. We are trying to create programming that resonates well with these audiences because that’s the future. If we don’t do that, just programming from the Indian sub-continent may not suffice in the long term.”
Sony Entertainment TV has been working on that philosophy, churning out shows like “South Asian Spelling Bee,” “Keys to Kismat” and “American College Cricket” and intends to continue building on that momentum.
The channel, he said, will continue to tap into new pools of talent and may be take those shows back to India to showcase the plethora of Indian American talent.
“Tomorrow it could be some underground bands that perform in clubs in New York, California or Chicago. We would like to offer a platform to the diaspora to showcase their talent and get exposure all across the country and maybe the globe,” he said.
But he also concurred that there’s a long way to go. Making local content which caters to global audiences, he said, is key to unlocking the full potential of the channel.
“We are still scraping the tip of the iceberg. There’s a lot to be done. One because we also need to look at the ROI on our investment into these local productions in terms of sponsors and corporate companies willing to back the shows, but once we generate a few successful properties that make a difference…Once that happens, I can see a future where local U.S. productions target global audiences and that’s where the return on investment is,” said Janakiram.
Watch “Meet The Drapers” exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television every Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.