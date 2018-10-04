MUMBAI— Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, will premiere its original series “Smoke” at the coveted annual event MIPCOM 2018, being held at Cannes in France Oct. 15 under the Made in India Originals category.
The only Indian web series to be showcased in Cannes this year, “Smoke” is a crime drama that will take audiences on a thrilling and eye-opening journey set in the underbelly of Goa.
The teaser of the show was launched on Oct. 3. It stars an eclectic ensemble cast of Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Amit Sial, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Prakash Belawadi, and the late Tom Alter. All episodes will be available for binge-viewing from Oct. 26, 2018, exclusively on Eros Now. The first look of the series will be premiered at MIPCOM with the audience combining the global entertainment fraternity including distributors, broadcasters as well as executives from the global entertainment industry.
Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer, Eros Group, said, “It is indeed a great honor to be selected, and we are thrilled to showcase the series to a global audience before it premieres on Eros Now. ‘Smoke’ couldn’t be more different from our first series ‘Side Hero,’ where we launched our originals with a self-deprecatory comedy, a relatively untested genre. ‘Smoke,’ on the other hand, is a gritty, dark crime drama portraying the never-seen side of Goa. There’s no place in India quite like Goa and the show with its unique take on the paradise state makes for a perfect choice out of India to be launched at MIPCOM. With Eros Now originals, we want to continue investing in the brand Eros Now to represent a culture of what the youth want to consume.”
This 11-episode series, directed by Neel Guha, is a game of smoke and mirror, shifting loyalties and brutal cover-ups. The soundtrack has been composed by Karsh Kale, who has redefined the Asian Underground genre of music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.