Escapist Cinema of South Asia, a virtual film festival, announced the last three films in its series June 10, including “The Boy With a Top Knot,” featuring Anupam Kher; and “Mulk,” the last film of Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor.
The films have been screening every Saturday night since May 27. The June 13 feature is a docu-comedy, “American Hasi,” featuring Indian American comedian Tushar Singh.
Comedienne Zarna Garg will interview Singh after the screening.
On June 20, ECSA will stream “The Boy With a Top Knot,” based on Sathnam Sanghera’s memoir of growing up in England and learning the secrets of his family’s history in Punjab. The film features veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be interviewed by Indian film critic Rajeev Masand.
The festival ends with “Mulk,” featuring the late Rishi Kapoor, who died April 30 of leukemia. The 2018 film is the story of a Muslim family trying to re-claim its footing in the community after a family member becomes involved in terrorism. Kapoor played lawyer Murad Ali Mohammed, the scion of the disgraced family.
South Asian Film Festival board member Viveck Vaswani will moderate a Q&A between director Anubhav Sinha and actors Neena Gupta and Taapsee Pannu after the screening.
Tickets for each film are $6 and can be purchased here: https://www.onlinefest.us. For each ticket purchase, festival organizers will donate a microfiber mask to hospitals in New York City and Texas, with a goal of donating 2,500 masks.
Hundreds of surgical masks have already been donated to the Texas Indo American Physicians Society, as part of the ‘Watch A Film, Save A Life’ charity initiative.
“We are proud to be the first major South Asian Film Festival in the U.S. to create a contiguous, seven-weekend-long, online film series," said Dallas Forth Worth South Asian Film Festival and New York City South Asian Film Festival founder and Festivals director Jitin Hingorani, also principal/CEO of producing sponsor JINGO Media.
“Our loyal audiences have been planning their Saturday evenings around our programming, and this is exactly the kind of escapism we wished to provide global cinephiles who are either locked down or choose to shelter-in-place during the pandemic,” the Indian American said.
