Twitter lit up May 24 after Marvel Studios released a new teaser trailer for “Eternals,” which shows the new team of superheroes joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also gives screen time to veteran Indian actor Harish Patel.
The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows who reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders,” an off-screen voice says, “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”
Fans also spotted scenes featuring Patel seated at a dinner table with the cast which includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Pakistani American Kumail Nanjiani and Lauren Ridloff. (Read earlier India-West story about Patel’s casting here: https://bit.ly/3oOZ3eY)
The teaser gives a sneak peek into several scenes, including an Indian style wedding – of Ikaris (Madden) and Sersi (Chan) – and a Bollywood-esque dance sequence featuring Nanjiani.
“Sersi and Ikaris having an Indian Wedding??? I think Yes! #Eternals,” wrote one user on Twitter.
“I noticed a lot of things in the ‘Eternals’ trailer one of them being a dance sequence straight from ‘Bajirao Mastani,’” quipped another.
Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “South Asia, in particular, is very much a part of the conversation, and a part of things we’ve already announced and already shot. I’m excited to have the world see it. But I’m becoming oddly acquainted with Indian film choreography, based on a number of different projects we’re working on.”
“Eternals” is directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao and is scheduled for release in theaters Nov. 5, 2021.
Watch the trailer here:
