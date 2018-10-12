CHICAGO, Il. — Indian feature film "Evening Shadows" won the audience award for Best Feature Film at the recently concluded Chicago South Asian Film Festival, according to the Daily Herald.
"We are happy that our film 'Evening Shadows' is being awarded and appreciated even at mainstream film festivals, apart from LGBTQ film festivals. This fulfills one of the objectives of the film — to reach out a mass audience with the message of acceptance. Now we push for the second objective — of releasing the film commercially — in theaters and television — in India," said director Sridhar Rangayan.
Elated at this win, which is the fourth award the film has garnered, Saagar Gupta, creative director and writer, said, "Thank you Chicago audience for loving and voting for our film. Also thanks to Chicago South Asian Film Festival for giving a platform to our film, ‘Evening Shadows.’
“Right from the times of Swami Vivekanand, India has a special connect with Chicago and its people. With 'Evening Shadows' winning the Best Feature Film Audience Award, we are happy and humbled that this bond got strengthened more."
One of the producers of the film, Mohammed Shaik Hussain Ali, who presented the film at the festival, said, "CSAFF was an amazing chance to showcase the movie, its brilliance and the amazing performance amid my near and dear ones. The love from the audience in the form of the audience award was a testimony. It was a pleasure being surrounded by friends, family and the local South Asian LGBTQ community".
According to the Daily Herald, "Evening Shadows" screened to a houseful audience at the festival and was supported by the local South Asian group Trikone Chicago. The Q&A was moderated by well-known local trans artist Sal.
The producers of “Evening Shadows” announced that the film is gaining a lot of acclaim across the world with official selection at around 38 international film festivals, and at many festivals being the opening, closing or centerpiece film.
Sridhar Rangayan, director of the film, will be on a 15-day “Evening Shadows Grand European Tour” from Oct. 9-24 presenting seven screenings in five cities across four countries.
