A horror film produced, directed and starring Indian American entertainers is set to launch on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video this fall.
“Evil Eye” will launch Oct. 13, according to a news release.
The film, directed by Indian Americans Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production written by Madhuri Shekar and produced by Nina Anand Aujla.
It stars Sarita Choudhury as Usha Kharti; Sunita Mani as Usha’s daughter Pallavi; and Omar Maskati as Pallavi’s wealthy boyfriend Sandeep.
It shows how a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.
To be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, the thematically connected original series is produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Jason Blum and Priyanka Chopra serve as executive producers under their Blumhouse Productions and Purple Pebble Pictures banners, respectively.
“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever. These chilling stories have something for everyone — ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike,” said Julie Rapaport of Amazon Studios.
“Evil Eye” is one of four films announced by Blumhouse.
