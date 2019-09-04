HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Call them what you will – dancers, performers, acrobats –but the 29 members of the Indian V. Unbeatable group have been flipping, somersaulting, climbing human pyramids and blowing the minds of all who watch them on “America’s Got Talent,” including judges Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell. No wonder then, when the official Twitter handle of the reality “AGT” show announced, "There's a reason they're called V unbeatable. They're going straight to Semifinals! #AGTResults,” the tweet went viral.
Their backstory is just as stunning as their performances. Every one of them is from the slums of Mumbai. Each one has known hardship and poverty. In their other avatars offstage, they are a bus conductor, flower seller, street hawker. Chiseled and glued together as a group by Vikas and Om Prakash, the team blankets itself in a camaraderie born out of similar gritty circumstances.
Their hair-raising performances on stage are audacious and real: their founder Vikas succumbed to his injuries from a rehearsal. The ‘V’ in the group’s name is in his memory and fuels their dreams. The group is now poised to become America’s No. 1 talent having reached the semi-finals in the hotly contested “AGT” show.
India-West caught up with them in Southern California where they rehearse for the live taping at the Dolby Theater. They preferred to not have a single name attached to the questions put to them and, just as on stage, displayed their brotherhood. A summary of their answers from entire group follows:
India-West: What is the current mood of your team members?
V. Unbeatable: V. Unbeatable is very happy and very excited for the semi-finals.
Q: Even if you don’t become the champs, are you happy with where you have come so far?
A. It will be sad if we don’t win but being able to perform on the ‘AGT’ stage was our dream come true.
Q: Which was the most difficult piece for your team to perform?
A: There is not one move that is more difficult, but with a lot of practice, they become easier for us to perform.
Q: When you rehearse, does Vikas come to mind, cause fear?
A: Yes, Vikas comes to mind when we rehearse, but his memory does not cause fear. He motivates us and makes us stronger and more confident.
Q: Do you feel talent is more recognized in America – you got the money to come here and perform – more than in India?
A: No, it's not like that. We have opportunities in India and because of that we got the chance to perform in “America's Got Talent.”
Q: Who is your favorite judge? Had you heard of them before you met them?
A: All the judges are our favorite, but we’ve followed Simon for the last 8 years.
Q: In America, has language been a problem?
A: Yes, kind of.
Q: What is your diet like? Are you missing Indian food?
A: Yes, we miss our Indian food a lot.
Q: What have you seen of Los Angeles? Have you visited ‘Little India?’
A: We went to the beach, but we didn't get a chance to visit Little India. We hope we get a chance to visit there at some point.
Q: What has fascinated you most about America?
A: We love the climate here and the people’s friendly nature.
Q: How is your family in India responding to your success so far?
A: Our families are very happy for us, and they are appreciating all our success.
Q: What is the one gift you will take back from the U.S. and for whom?
A: We would love to take home the “America's Got Talent” trophy as a gift to our moms.
Q: What does the future hold for you and your team members?
A: We don’t know what the future holds, but we think it will be exciting and are very grateful.
