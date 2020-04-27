MUMBAI — Gruesome and gory, with someone’s eyes being pierced deliberately by the hero, his own finger cut by a young boy, a child who is a kidnap victim shooting a man at point-blank range, children fighting the hero on the streets, hundreds of Dhaka cops being killed, betrayals galore, and a skeletal story at the back of it all. Like it or lump it, that is “Extraction.”
The film proves that we can go worse in set-piece and cringe-worthy violence and spectacular action than violent Indian movies. The scale and economics are obviously gargantuan vis-à-vis the Indian film, but the emotionless fare only leaves us feeling sorry for the children caught up in this mess, both as characters and as actors!
In a nut(ty)shell, Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), a normal school-going child of an Indian drug lord (Pankaj Tripathi) is kidnapped by another drug king in Bangladesh, Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). The senior Mahajan, still in jail, commands his lieutenant Saju (Randeep Hooda), to go to Dhaka and rescue him if he wants to see his son alive on his next birthday.
Meanwhile, Nik (Golshifteh Farahani), a mercenary, assigns another, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), who has lost his young son to illness, the assignment to rescue the kid, and he sets on his mission. However, Saju is also in Dhaka, trying to save the boy on his own to avoid paying the fat ransom and also save his own wife and son. Tyler does rescue the boy, but his team is double-crossed and killed.
Tyler and Saju are initially at loggerheads, but are soon forced to join forces, but there are lots of obstacles and endless cars are destroyed or exploded and lots of blood flows before Nik lands there and picks up the boy. But all this is not before Saju is killed and Tyler shot by Farhad (Suraj Rikame), a young boy who wants to prove himself to Amir. Tyler falls into the water from a bridge and is presumed dead. Amir just watches the whole scene from a distance.
While we do not get to see the Indian drug lord again on screen, Nik later shoots Amir. And there is a hint from an earlier scene (we cannot reveal this as it could be a spoiler for those stubborn enough to want to watch this film!) that Tyler is alive. Ovi, of course, is recovering from his psychological trauma.
If your favorite trip is merciless mayhem, ceaseless action, an almost impotent villain, and a pointless exercise in violence, “Extraction” is your movie. Otherwise, despite the spectacular (by itself) action and decent performances from Hemsworth, Jaiswal, Farahani, Hooda and Rikame, this movie is worth a quick extraction from our memory. And yes, never has the capital of a country looked as grimy and squalid as Dhaka looks here. Wonder how they were allowed to shoot there.
Rating: **
Produced by: Eric Gitter, Chris Hemsworth, Mike Larocca, Peter Schwerin, Anthony Russo & Joe Russo
Directed by: Sam Hargrave
Written by: Joe Russo, Ande Parks, Anthony Russo & Fernando León González based on “Ciudad”
Music:Alex Belcher
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour, Neha Mahajan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Suraj Rikame, Anup Sharma & others
