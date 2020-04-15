MUMBAI — Randeep Hooda is set to make his Hollywood debut with Sam Hargrave’s directorial “Extraction,” starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead. The movie has been produced by Russo Brothers, directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Talking about experience shooting for “Extraction,” Hooda said, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film.”
Really, Mr. Hooda? Over to you, Mr. Kabir Bedi! And a few others as well!
The actor recently posted a BTS video on his Instagram, giving a shout-out to the action team of “Extraction.”
He wrote, “Weeks of rehearsals and some close calls, no cuts between sequences, sheer precision, the Director hanging on straps and even choking down on ropes along with action. Shooting was like being on a roller-coaster or maybe even a video game. Brutal but exhilarating! Here’s a big shout out to the action team of “Extraction.”
“Extraction” streams from April 24.
