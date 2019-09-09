Rapper Nicki Minaj stunned her followers Sept. 5 when she announced in a tweet that she was retiring from music in order to focus on her family life.
“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj tweeted. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”
Minaj uses the Twitter handle Mrs. Petty, the last name of her boyfriend Kenneth Petty. The Source reported that it is unclear if she and Petty are already married.
“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again. From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days,” the Source quoted Minaj as saying on Queen Radio in August.
Minaj’s last single, “Megatron,” was released in June this year. She features in Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign’s new single, “Hot Girl Summer,” which came out Sept. 3.
Minaj’s most recent album, “Queen,” was released in August 2018. According to Wrap, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Travis Scott’s “Astroworld.”
The rapper/singer/songwriter, with South Asian roots, was born Onika Tanya Maraj, Minaj’s father is of Indian and Trinidadian origin.
Fans were quick to share their disappointment, with many tweeting crying or sad emojis in response. One fan wrote: “About to look up the word ‘retire’ hopefully it means dropping an album tomorrow, wish me luck,” while another tweeted: “Ok sis it’s been an hour, give the act up. I miss you already.”
Some weren’t even sure if she was serious. “I think she’s under the impression it’s April 1st...,”one follower tweeted and “Say it isn’t true Noooo,” tweeted another.
One follower, using the hashtag #ReignOnOnika, sent her best wishes, writing: I love you more. Thank you for 11 years of life. You’ll forever be my Queen. Stay beautiful and stay reigning. May God bless your beautiful family. Please don’t forget me because I can never forget you. I love you sm.”
