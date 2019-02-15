Indian American filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, whose new film, “Late Night,” has been purchased by Amazon for $13 million, speaks onstage during the Stella Artois & Deadline Sundance Series: ReFrame’s ‘#GotStamped: Gender Parity Success Stories,’ presented by Women In Film at Stella’s Film Lounge Jan. 26 in Park City, Utah. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Stella Artois)