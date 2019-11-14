NEW DELHI — A film depicting the prominent teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, was shown at locations in countries with a sizeable Sikh diaspora, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, as part of celebrations to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru.
The LED video was shown at the Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Maritime Museum in Sydney and Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai, among other places.
The film depicts the prominent teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, his inspiring quotes and also about the three pillars of Sikhism – Nam Jap, Kirat Kar and Vaaa Chakk – presented in spectacular visual narrative. Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace, equality and brotherhood have universal appeal, said a statement.
The illustrations are based on scenes from the life of a common man. They give meaning to the application of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings in daily life.
UNESCO is also partnering in translations of Nanak's teachings in many international languages for wider dissemination and outreach.
As part of the 550th anniversary celebrations, Indian missions also unveiled special commemorative stamps issued by India’s postal department and presented the same to foreign dignitaries.
The celebrations this year also coincided with the opening of the historic Kartarpur Corridor on Nov. 9 to enable pilgrims from India and those holding Overseas Citizen of India cards to undertake visits to the historic Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.
Earlier this year, to mark the celebrations of the anniversary, missions and posts abroad organized a large number of activities such as Baisakhi celebrations, photo exhibitions, seminars and talks, and screening of documentary films on Guru Nanak’s life.
On October 22, around 90 resident Heads of Missions in New Delhi travelled to Amritsar on a special commemorative visit. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations also organized a visit by a team of Sikh diaspora youth to various places associated with Guru Nanak Dev in India and held an international youth seminar in Amritsar.
