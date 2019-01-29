“The Least of These,” a film portraying the life and work of Australian missionary Graham Staines, was screened Jan. 23 at the SVA Theater in New York City, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the untimely death of Staines.
“The Least of These” stars Stephen Baldwin, actress Shari Rigby and Indian actor Sharman Joshi, all of whom attended the red carpet premiere hosted by the production company, Skypass Entertainment.
“The Least of These,” slated for a nationwide release Feb. 1, is the debut film of the Dallas, Texas-based company. Skypass Entertainment is part of the Skypass Group, led by entrepreneur Victor Abraham.
“I’m speechless,” Abraham, who serves as the film’s executive producer, said during a Q&A following the film’s premiere. “It is a humbling experience as an ordinary man that I got the privilege to produce the story of an extraordinary life.”
Based on a true story, the film shares the remarkable life of Staines, who, in 1999, met an unexpected fate in India while serving the leper population.
Shot on location near Hyderabad, India, “The Least of These,” according to a press release, is told through the viewpoint of a fictional character, Manav Banerjee (Joshi), who moves with his pregnant wife to Orissa, India, seeking a job as a journalist with the local newspaper.
When speculation mounts that Staines (Baldwin) is illegally proselytizing and converting leprosy patients to Christianity, Banerjee, hoping to make a better life for his new family, agrees to investigate undercover, hoping to catch Staines in the act.
What Banerjee finds is a series of revelations that are difficult to fathom and even harder to explain, said the release, forcing him to make a choice between his own ambition and the truth. In the end, a tragic event and a surprising reaction from the Staines family will change Banerjee forever.
Directed by Aneesh Daniel, the film’s screenplay is by Andrew Matthews.
“This has been a project five years in the making, so to be here tonight is incredible,” said Daniel. “This was only made possible by the numerous teams working across five continents to bring this story to life.”
The film features an impressive soundtrack with an original score composed by Bruce Retief and performed by the Hungarian Orchestra, original songs from Nicole C. Mullen and Michael W. Smith, and tracks from award-winning artists such as Toby Mac, Keith and Kristyn Getty and Anthony Evans.
The soundtrack will be available for download Feb. 1 on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
“Our ultimate desire is to take this film to every part of the world, including India,” said Abraham. “We want everyone to see this film because it has a message for all. Each one of us harbors bitterness in our lives toward others but here is a powerful story about forgiveness.”
For more information about “The Least of These,” visit http://www.theleastofthese.movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.