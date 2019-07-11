“Singh,” a short film highlighting the Sikh faith and the importance of religious freedom, was named the ‘Short of the Year’ at the Butte, Montana-based Covellite International Film Festival.
Directed by Jenna Ruiz and inspired by real events, the film details how in 2007, Gurinder Khalsa, the Sikh Indian American founder and president of SikhsPAC, was asked by TSA to remove his turban when he was flying from his home in Buffalo, New York, to visit his sick mother in Sacramento, Calif.
In the film, which was chosen from around 100 films submitted for the award, Khalsa is made to choose between his religious beliefs and his flight to go and see his mother.
Eventually, the simple request, the choices he made, and the resulting Congressional actions thereafter, led to the making of the film. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2DJh1Ld.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.