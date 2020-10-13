Indian American human trafficking survivor Harold D’Souza will soon have his story told by way of a Bollywood film.
The journey of D’Souza goes from survivor to the White House, and now from the U.S. capital to a silver screen biopic film on the president of Eyes Open International.
D’Souza is visiting Mumbai Oct. 22 to finalize his “Life Right Agreement” on his biopic, a news release said.
“I have offers from various film industry, Netflix, and numerous script writers to sign on the dotted lines,” he said in a statement. “It’s just the tip of the iceberg of my life which I have shared so far.”
The film will exhibit the trauma, stigma, fear and struggles a victim of human labor trafficking and debt bondage faces in the United States of America, the release said.
“My focus is on male victims of human trafficking globally,” D’Souza said.
Eyes Open International is a non-profit organization registered under 501(c)3 in the U.S. EOI is opening branches in 50 countries by 2021, the release said.
D’Souza is passionate about EOI, as it is focused on prevention, education, protection, and empowerment of community members globally, the release added.
According to endslaverynow.org, President Barack Obama had appointed D'Souza to the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking in 2015, and he has continued his service under President Donald Trump.
