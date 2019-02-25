Indian American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty, who made a splash with his debut feature film, “Searching,” which highlighted the pros and cons of social media, is back again to wow audiences.
His new film, “Run,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, is set for wide release Jan. 24, 2020.
Along with directing the film starring actress Sarah Paulson, Chaganty has also co-written the script with Sev Ohanian.
Before the release of “Searching,” the 2018 thriller/mystery film starring John Cho and Debra Messing, Chaganty had shared the basic plot of “Run” with India-West.
The Lionsgate thriller, the San Jose, Calif., native told India-West, is a dark and twisted look at a parent and child relationship.
“It’s about another parent-child relationship (mother-daughter), which tends to be the actual theme of what we do. This is going to be our first genuinely dark or negative look at that kind of relationship. So far, all of our work has been very positive towards parents and kids because that’s the kind of background I grew up in,” he told India-West.
Citing a story he saw in India-West about Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan when he was just a kid, Chaganty said the story gave him hope to pursue his dreams.
“My mom loves movies and got us into it at an early age, but I didn’t know I wanted to be a filmmaker until one day when I saw an Indian guy behind a camera on a set of a movie in Philadelphia in India-West…M. Night Shyamalan… and it got me thinking, OMG! This guy looks so much like me and it clicked that I can make movies, too,” Chaganty told India-West. “Ever since then, I picked up a camera, started studying his career and trying to emulate the number of films he made as a kid, etc.” (Read the full interview here: https://bit.ly/2SlR0cq)
Previously, Chaganty’s two-minute short film, a Google Glass spot called “Seeds,” became an internet sensation after garnering more than one million YouTube views in 24 hours. Following its success, the 27-year-old was invited to join the Google Creative Lab in New York City, where he spent two years developing, writing and directing Google commercials.
