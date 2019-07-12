A unique story about a transgender Pakistani woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby in Karachi, Pakistan, is among the films in competition at the 2019 PBS Online Film Festival starting July 15.
Titled, “Rani,” the short film, featuring transgender model and activist Kami Sid, shows how the woman faces many challenges but is determined to do the right thing.
“Rani,” directed by Pakistani American filmmaker Hammad Rizvi, has been submitted by the Center for Asian American Media.
The Webby Award-nominated and eighth annual PBS Online Film Festival starts July 15 and ends July 26.
Born in Oklahoma and raised in various parts of the world, Rizvi’s films often tackle topics that are as diverse as they are raw. He holds a BBA in finance and an MFA in film production from the University of Texas at Austin, and was recently awarded the Outstanding Writer Award at the NBCUniversal Short Film Festival.
Rizvi’s other award-winning films include “Sunny Square” and “Road to Peshawar.”
To watch and vote for “Rani,” visit the festival’s website, http://www.pbs.org/filmfestival/2019-festival/
