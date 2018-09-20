There couldn’t be a better time for the release of the second season of Indian American filmmaker Jay Parikh’s Web series, “The Story Tales.”
The second season of the Gujarati series depicts homosexual relationships, a project coming close on the heels of the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalize homosexuality.
The court Sept. 6 overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era rule that criminalized sexual acts between same-sex partners.
The series, according to The Times of India, follows the life of a gay Gujarati girl, Ria Desai, whose well-kept secret surfaces when her brother shifts to the U.S. to stay with her. The series focuses on the 23-year-old’s inner conflicts and highlights the prejudices against gay girls.
“The society usually talks about homosexual men but there is little or almost no mention of lesbian women, who, too, face the same prejudices,” Parikh told the Indian publication. “This series is more about how one should first accept oneself before accepting the society to do. We should be comfortable with the way we are.”
Parikh, who earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering before moving to the U.S. in 2012, added that the series revolves around the lead character’s “dilemma, the charade of the double life she is leading, and how she deals with the truth when her brother learns about her sexual preferences.”
Shortly after moving to the U.S., Parikh took up a crash course at the New York Film Academy to hone his film making skills. In the past, he has worked on projects like “A Sip of Love” and “The Sentinel.”
Actress Ria Patel, who is pursuing a course in acting in Los Angeles, takes on the protagonist’s role.
“I hope to change the mindset of Indians, especially of the Gujarati community, towards the LGBT issues with these series,” Parikh told The Times of India. “And it may also help the LGBTs in accepting themselves.”
The eight-episode Web series will be available on YouTube in October.
