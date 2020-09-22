Award-winning Indian American filmmaker Nirav Bhakta is set to premiere his next short film at the forthcoming 36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, as a part of the Armed With A Camera Fellowship hosted by Visual Communications and co-sponsored by The Academy.
Bhakta’s next film, “Thank You, Come Again,” is about an undocumented Indian American convenience store clerk who comes crashing into his subconscious as he grieves over the death of his father from an attempted border crossing, according to a press release.
In the 36 years of the Oscar qualifying festival, “Thank You, Come Again” will be the first Gujarati language film to be a part of its legacy, noted the release.
Bhakta, having grown up as an undocumented immigrant himself, was compelled to explore the intersection of his brown skin and immigration status in a post 9/11 world.
After winning the HBO Visionaries award with co-director Gayatri Bajpai for their film “Halwa” and making history by being the first South Asian short film on HBO, the filmmaker said in the release: “It’s important to always evolve and take risks as an emerging filmmaker. My stories all stem from being in-between cultures and subliminal spaces.”
“With this film, rather than following a traditional narrative structure, I focused on exploring emotion, something I know very well from having trained as an actor,” he added.
Bhakta stars as the lead actor along with Asit Vyas and Rohan Singh in this experimental short film.
With the current social and political climate around police brutality and immigration in the country, Bhakta says that “for far too long, our immigrant communities have stayed quiet to blend in, not realizing that we are a part of this country in equal opportunity and voice.”
“This film is told through suppressed emotions, fears, realities and anxieties that ring true not only to myself, but many families within the South Asian community,” Bhakta added. “This film is not about politics, it's about a family whose relationship happens to suffer due to the world they live in and their sacrifice for the American Dream.”
Bhakta is an award-winning director, actor and writer. While growing up as an undocumented immigrant in motels, he utilized the restraints of his environment and geographical boundaries to create with what he had, the release said.
His background in story telling extends from architecture to the North Indian classical dance form of Kathak.
Due to the lack of authentic roles and experiences as an actor, Bhakta began creating zero budget short films focusing on the immigrant experience, including a portrait documentary short revolving around an immigrant sex worker who was human trafficked by a drug cartel.
Bhakta currently is in the Academy-sponsored Armed With A Camera Fellowship program by Visual Communications, as well as the director of the CBS Leadership Pipeline Challenge film, “The Last Of The Stars.”
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will go virtual this year. “Thank You, Come Again,” executive produced by Visual Communications and Vinita Pictures, can be accessed by Southern California residents starting Sept. 24 and running through Oct. 31.
For more information visit https://festival.vcmedia.org/2020/programs/armed-with-a-camera-vol-2020/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.