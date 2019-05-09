Indian American filmmaker Nirav Bhakta won the first prize for his short film, “Halwa,” at the 2019 Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition. Seen are (l-r): Sujata Day, APA Visionaries 2019 Ambassador; Asit Vyas, lead actor; Vijaya (Vee) Kumari, lead actress; director Gayatri Bajpai, Bhakta, Jackie Gagne, vice president of multicultural marketing at HBO; and Rajendra Vora, founder and president of Beverly Hills Jain Social Group. (photo provided)