Based on his demonstrated commitment to the arts and community, production and exhibition experience, and the quality of his sample work, Indian American filmmaker Varun Chounal has been named the recipient of Visual Communications’ ‘Armed With a Camera Fellowship for Emerging Media Artists.’
The 2019 AWC Fellows include eight other Southern California-based filmmakers.
The Los Angeles, Calif.-based filmmaker has been an active part of multiple award-winning films, episodic content, and commercials, some of which have played at prestigious festivals like Cannes and Sundance, according to Visual Communications. His directorial projects include shorts like “A Tune of Devotion” and “Rise & Shine.”
Chounal also served as a production assistant on a few episodes of Netflix’s “The Hollywood Masters.” For his various shorts, he has taken on the roles of a writer, director, editor, actor, cinematographer, also working in the camera and electrical department.
Recently selected to be a part of the Telluride Film Festival’s Student Symposium, Chounal’s work, said the organization, “amalgamates the east-west sensibilities that characterize his own identity and immigrant experience.”
Chounal is currently developing an episodic series that deconstructs the struggles of first-generation Sikh immigrants in America.
In its 17th season, the ‘Armed With a Camera Fellowship for Emerging Media Artists’ nurtures the next generation of Asian Pacific American artists to capture their world, surroundings and outlook on life.
Visual Communications works with the Fellows for six months (November 2018 - April 2019). The Fellowship includes training, mentoring, networking opportunities, access to facilities and equipment, and a cash stipend to create five-minute short films.
To celebrate the AWC artists, a special program will premiere completed works at the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. Highly qualified narrative AWC films will be eligible for the festival’s Golden Reel Award. Recipients of the Golden Reel Award for ‘Narrative/Animation Short Film’ will be eligible for consideration in the ‘Animated Short Film/Live Action Short Film’ category of the Academy Awards without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules, said the organization.
