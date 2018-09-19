Indian American director Anu Valia and Indo-Canadian filmmaker Anjali Nayar have joined the roster of Majority, a Los Angeles, Calif.-based production company that seeks to create opportunities for women directors.
The lineup of the mission-driven, artist-led production company and studio – led by Pakistani American filmmaker Senain Kheshgi – features women directors from the independent film worlds of documentary and fiction narrative.
Valia’s short film, “Lucia, Before and After,” premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the jury prize for ‘US Fiction.’ The Indiana-born, New York-schooled writer, director, and actor who has created and appeared in videos for MTV, IFC, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Vox Media, Glamour, and more, has also directed episodes for Comedy Central’s “The Other Two” and TruTv’s “Adam Ruins Everything.”
Valia is a Big Vision Empty Wallet 2018 Fellow, a New York Film Festival 2017 Artist Academy Fellow and is an artist resident of Space at Ryder Farm.
Nayar is a Fulbright scholar and award-winning writer and director, whose documentary feature, “Silas,” made its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary profiles a network of citizen reporters using smartphones to expose land grabs and corruption in West Africa.
Her feature directorial debut, “Gun Runners,” about Kenyan warriors-turned-marathoners, is now available on Netflix.
Nayar is currently directing “Just A Band,” a hybrid documentary project about an Afro-electric pop group that wants to go to space, as well as a number of short creative and virtual reality films.
“I’m invigorated by the opportunity to lead Majority and propel indie women directors to the forefront of storytelling in the commercial and branded space,” said Kheshgi. “The very nature of independent film requires its directors to work closely with partners to develop and execute concepts all the way through from production to engaging audiences. We’re excited by these talented storytellers and the unique skillsets they bring to the world of brands and agencies.”
The new company was launched earlier this year by Kheshgi, an Emmy-nominated and Peabody-winning filmmaker, and advertising industry veteran Jonathon Ker.
Kheshgi’s feature documentary, “The Diplomat” on ESPN, was nominated for three Emmys. She also made the award-winning, “Project Kashmir,” for PBS’ “Independent Lens.”
In 2019, the company will launch a creative lab to foster and support emerging and established indie women directors, leading the way to developing career sustainability by creating an infrastructure for its filmmakers, Majority stated in a press release, adding that the company’s studio will provide women filmmakers with access to capital for financing and packaging their independent projects.
