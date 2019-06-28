Mindy Kaling believes in the power of giving back to the community. The Indian American actress/producer celebrated her 40th birthday June 24 by donating $40,000 to 40 different charitable organizations.
While kicking off the donation drive with RAICES Texas, or Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, Kaling announced her plans on Twitter: “I’m so grateful to have my wonderful, peaceful life w/ my daughter Katherine. How lucky am I to turn 40? I would love to express my gratitude by donating $1000 to 40 different charitable orgs that help others. Pls suggest some! I will kick it off by giving $1000 to @RAICESTEXAS!”
Fans were quick to respond with their suggestions and Kaling readily accepted some of them.
In subsequent tweets, she informed her fans that she was going to support charities focusing on health conditions like Down Syndrome and Lupus, safe drinking water, cancer research, LGBTQ rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, and nature conservation. Her last donation went to The Pad Project, which was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary, “Period. End of Sentence,” set in India.
“It supplies steady incomes to women and creates pads to women in areas where they don’t exist! #40,” wrote Kaling.
“The Mindy Project” actress rang in her milestone birthday with friends at a cocktail party in West Hollywood, Calif., where one of the drinks was named ‘Mindy Mule.’
“Ringing in 40 with a night of good eats, friends, and a custom drink list!” Kaling wrote alongside heart emojis.
Kaling’s new film with Emma Thompson, “Late Night,” opened in theaters June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.