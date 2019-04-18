Hasan Minhaj is literally unstoppable! After the “Patriot Act” host was named on TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2019’ list, the Indian American actor/comedian has received another accolade.
For the second time in a row, the former “The Daily Show” correspondent has won the prestigious Peabody Award in the entertainment category. In 2018, Minhaj won a Peabody in the same category for his Netflix special, “Homecoming King.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XuWtfr)
Minhaj won the 2019 Peabody Award for his Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”
The annual awards from the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia “honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media.”
The Peabody Board of Jurors announced April 18 nine entertainment winners and a children’s winner for programs released in 2018.
According to the Peabody Awards, Minhaj has created the perfect model for engaging his fellow millennials in contemporary politics and public life. “With his trademark high-octane energy, the first Indian American and Muslim late-night host brings a welcome voice to political entertainment television,” the jurors said, adding, “He’s also bold and fearless, taking on the ruthless Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”
Known for hosting cutting-edge comedy, the young comedian brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics, culture, religion and race in “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” One of the prime reasons of his popularity is his informative commentary which is also incredibly relatable. As the Peabody jurors noted, he is not afraid to speak his mind, often taking on heads of state and governments, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From his “The Daily Show” days, Minhaj has been pushing the boundaries of what a talk show could entail. As “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah succinctly put in his TIME excerpt: “We’ve needed Hasan’s voice since (President) Donald Trump came down that golden escalator and turned immigrants and Muslims into his targets. ‘Patriot Act’ is the manifestation of Minhaj’s whip-smart commentary, charisma and sincerity.”
“It’s also a consistent reminder that Hasan is America. And America is Hasan,” Noah added.
“Barry,” “Pose,” “The End of the F***ing World,” “The Americans,” “The Good Place,” “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette,” “Killing Eve,” and “Random Acts of Flyness” are among the other winners in the entertainment category at this year’s Peabody Awards.
Peabody Award winners will be celebrated at a red-carpet event May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Ronan Farrow will serve as host.
