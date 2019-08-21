Indian American actor-comedian Aziz Ansari (l) attends the Paley Center for Media’s 2019 PaleyFest LA “Parks and Recreation” 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater March 21 in Los Angeles, Calif. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (r) seen at the trailer launch of his new film, “Mission Mangal,” in Mumbai July 18. (JB Lacroix/Getty Images; IANS photo)