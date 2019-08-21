Aziz Ansari had a pretty rough 2018. But with a superhit world tour in 2019, the Indian American actor/comedian has managed to make it to the top-earning comics list. And unsurprisingly, making it to the top-earning actors list is Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
With earnings of $13 million between June 1, 2018 through June 1, 2019, Ansari came in tenth on Forbes’ 2019 list of the ‘World’s Highest-paid Comedians.’ Kumar, whose film, “Mission Mangal,” is breaking box-office records, debuts at No. 4 on Forbes’ ‘World’s 10 highest-paid actors’ list. He made $65 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.
Topping the comedians’ list is Kevin Hart, having made $56 million. He is followed by Jerry Seinfeld, who made $41 million, and Jim Gaffigan, who raked in $30 million. Also on the list are comedians Trevor Noah, Gabriel Iglesias and Amy Schumer.
According to Forbes, while “Netflix is still a key factor — six of the top ten comics had specials air on the platform during our timeframe — the road is the best place to cash in on comedy.”
The 36-year-old comic’s Netflix special, “Right Now,” began streaming in July. In the special, based on Ansari’s worldwide comedy tour, “Road to Nowhere,” which sold out in 75 cities in the U.S. and 12 countries abroad, including shows in Mumbai, Delhi, Sydney, London and Paris, Ansari shares deep personal insights and hilarious takes on wokeness, family and the social climate.
Figures, Forbes added, are pretax. “Fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted. Earnings estimates are based on data from Pollstar Pro as well as interviews with industry insiders,” it said.
Before his standup tour, which began in Boston, Mass., Feb. 6, Ansari largely stayed out of the public eye ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him in January 2018.
Kumar, Forbes said, is Bollywood’s top-earning star, pulling in at least $5 million and up to $10 million per film. Kumar, whose upcoming films include “Laxmmi Bomb,” also mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic bathroom cleaner, it said.
Dwayne Johnson tops the highest-paid actors list and is followed by Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey, Jr.
Earnings estimates for the actors, said the publication, are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders. “All figures are pretax; fees for agents, managers and lawyers (generally 10 percent, 15 percent and 5 percent, respectively) are not deducted,” it said.
