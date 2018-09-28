If you want to understand how animal rights, human rights and the environment are all related, you’d have to watch Indian American actor/filmmaker Kevin Mukerji’s new documentary, “We Are One.”
Narrated by Academy Award winner Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker and featuring President Jimmy Carter, animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi and actor Harold Ramis, among others, “We Are One” shows how all the lives are connected and the diverse effects they have on each other and the planet.
The trailer to the documentary open with Whittaker’s narration. He begins with the saying: “If you tell a lie often enough, you’ll eventually believe its true. The same can be said for the spirit of violence.”
The documentary highlights that being compassionate and following the path of non-violence and peace is the key to saving the planet. The trailer goes on to show how animal cruelty, defining human beings by their skin color, economic strata and political and religious beliefs, and other differences are tearing apart this planet.
Gandhi notes in the documentary that “You stop the violence against other species, you’ll find that the universe grovels at your feet.”
While one expert shares that a “Relationship has been noted between violence towards animals and violence towards human beings,” another warns that “Everything that we think and that we do has an effect on everything on the planet. So whatever we put out there, will come right back to us, so basically I am you.”
Mukerji, who was born in Kolkata, but grew up in the Chicago area, made his first broadcast documentary about antique cars at the age of sixteen called “Car Fever.”
Mukerji has appeared in films like “The Terminal,” “Normal Life” and “The Hillside Strangler.”
His television credits include “Southland,” “Parenthood,” “Shameless,” “Without A Trace,” and “Arrested Development,” among others.
