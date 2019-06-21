Masterful storytellers from across the U.S., including Indian American Akshobh Giridharadas, Gauri Gupta, Chandreyee Lahiri and Abhishek Shah, will be regaling viewers with their real-life tales on World Channel’s “Stories from the Stage,” which will be aired June 22 at 7 p.m. for 24 hours.
Each episode of “Stories from the Stage” explores the art of storytelling with a host introducing the episode’s theme, interviews with each storyteller talking about their craft, their on-stage performances, and even comments and stories from the audience.
Boston, Massachusetts-based journalist Giridharadas, who grew up in Mumbai, talks about his road trip to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. While recounting his experience of getting stranded in the middle of nowhere, he says help came from unexpected quarters, showing the “innate value of humanity and the intrinsic value of compassion.”
Watch his performance here:
In the “Food for Thought” episode from the 40-plus episode marathon, Gupta, who feels that food is a great connector and helps bring people together, talks about how her love for English muffins spurred her interest in baking.
“I would see dough rising in the oven and it was as though my spirits were rising with it,” says Gupta, who was born in Michigan, but grew partly in Michigan, and New Delhi. “Bread showed me that anything was possible; that I could do anything in the world…I could recreate breads from places I’ve been to, or from places that I’ve never been before.”
Watch Gupta’s performance here.
In the “All Dressed Up” episode, Massachusetts-based Lahiri, an environmental professional, shares about the time she got stood up and how a noble gesture healed her heart.
Lahiri, whose family moved from country to country when she was a child, says, “Identity is not a very fixed concept in my mind. Every time we moved, it was about figuring out who I was, and how do I fit into the new community that I had gone to, new culture. I think I have seen stories everywhere. Nothing is what it seems and nobody has to be one thing.”
Lahiri recounts an experience when she was six and how that changed her life.
Watch Lahiri’s performance here.
In his act, Shah talks about a Skype chat that he had with his parents about wanting to eat beef and their reaction.
Watch Shah’s performance here.
