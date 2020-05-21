Fox Entertainment announced May 19 that it has renewed the medical drama, “The Resident” – which features Indian American actor Manish Dayal in a pivotal role – and the family comedy, “Last Man Standing,” for the 2020-2021 season.
The renewal means “The Resident” will be heading into its fourth season.
“The Resident” averages nearly 10 million multi-platform viewers, and ranks among the season’s Top 10 broadcast dramas among adults between the ages of 18-34.
The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The show rips back the curtain to reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country, said Fox.
Dayal plays the starring role of Dr. Devon Pravesh, an innocent idealist, who wears his finely tuned moral compass and passion for science like armor. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2WJBBDx)
The series stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut.
The third season saw Red Rock Mountain Medical taking control of Chastain Memorial. The doctors were faced with their hardest fight against the corrupting influence of money in health care. As each new case entered the hospital, this justice league of courageous young physicians put their futures and careers on the line to stop “profit over patients.”
“‘The Resident’ and ‘Last Man Standing’ are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”
Dayal, best known for his starring role opposite Helen Mirren in “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” directed by Lasse Hallström and produced by Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, has appeared in notable roles in “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Additional TV credits include “90210,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” “Rubicon” and “Switched at Birth.”
Among his upcoming projects is the Netflix film, “Holidate,” directed by John Whitesell, and starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.
