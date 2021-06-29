MUMBAI – "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto is pregnant. The actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Cory Tan.
"Baby Tran, coming this Fall!" she wrote along with a couple of pictures she posted on Instagram June 28 night. In the one of the images, Pinto flaunts her baby bump in a floral summer dress while adventure photographer Tran, in a white T-shirt and black bottom, poses alongside with his palm placed on her swollen belly. They smile at the camera.
In the second picture, they lovingly look into each other's eyes.
Tran, too, posted the photos on his official Instagram handle.
The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019.
The post has been showered with love and congratulatory messages from Hollywood as well as Bollywood.
Nora Fatehi wrote: "OMG Congrats."
Mrunal Thakur commented: "Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations! I'm literally screaming and dancing."
Indian American actor Hannah Simone wrote: "Oh my goooodness!!!!"
Actor Marcus Francis commented: "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I'm so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"
Pinto's upcoming films include "Needle In A Timestack" and "Mr Malcolm's List."
