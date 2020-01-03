Indian actress Freida Pinto, seen at the U.K. premiere of “Love Sonia” at Curzon Bloomsbury Jan. 23, 2019 in London, England, will be seen in a military drama based on former Indian American U.S. Marine Captain Anuradha Bhagwati’s (r) memoir. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Seher Sikandar/ anuradhabhagwati.com photo)