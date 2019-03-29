Indira Varma, who plays the role of Ellaria Sand, Prince Oberyn Martell’s paramour, in the immensely popular HBO series, “Game of Thrones,” has signed on to star in yet another drama, only this time she plays the female protagonist, and a very strong one at that.
The British Indian actress, according to a report in Deadline, has been cast as the female lead opposite Nicholas Pinnock in ABC’s legal/family drama pilot from Hank Steinberg, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan.
Written by Steinberg and directed by George Tillman Jr., the untitled fictional project centers on Aaron (Pinnock), “a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves and reclaim the life that was stolen from him,” according to Deadline.
Varma, per Deadline, will portray the role of Kate, the warden of the Pennsylvania prison where Aaron is incarcerated. “A self-made woman, she is conﬁdent, tough, progressive but pragmatic. She’s a hard-charger with aspirations to reform the prison system and advance her own career in the process. She shares two kids with her wife, Anya. Anya’s running for Attorney General and Kate’s championing of Aaron will put them into conﬂict.”
Varma, best known for Mira Nair’s “Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love,” and Gurinder Chadha’s “Bride & Prejudice” opposite Aishwarya Rai, was most recently seen in the Netflix film, “Close,” and the Showtime series, “Patrick Melrose,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
She also featured in the Keira Knightley- Ralph Fiennes starrer thriller, “Official Thriller,” which premiered to rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival.
