PALO ALTO, Calif. – Mahatma Gandhi is a name that is synonymous with significant historical events that shaped the country we call India. In two and a half hours on a 35 x 28 feet stage, more than 50 artists from Naatak portrayed a powerful visual of the life story of Gandhi at Cubberley Theater here, weaving through numerous historical events that led to India’s independence.
Naatak’s founder and artistic director Sujit Saraf tells this story with a precision and finesse that leaves you spellbound. “Gandhi: The Musical” allows you to absorb, appreciate, and understand both Gandhi and India at a deeper level. The storytelling of Saraf successfully depicts the rich history of India and the many layers of Gandhi’s life.
“Gandhi: The Musical” does not come out to paint Gandhi as a perfect icon of the independence movement in India. Saraf does not hesitate to show Gandhi as a complex figure with human flaws and controversial morals. He takes us on a real journey where Mohandas Gandhi grows into M.K. Gandhi, barrister-at-law, and then slowly evolves to Mahatma Gandhi, the ‘Father of the Nation.’
In Saraf’s portrayal of Gandhi, we get a glimpse of a husband, a father, and a friend who is at times clever and helpful and at others frustratingly obstinate. What is not difficult to see, though, is the charisma and passion of the man who single-handedly could run a revolution with peace and nonviolence, becoming a force to reckon with.
Naatak, which is running its 24th year with more than 70 theater productions and 1000+ performers, presents a well-rounded look at the life and times of Gandhi, from his “experiments with truth” in London to his campaigns in South Africa to the civil disobedience movement he led against the British in India to Independence Day and Gandhi’s subsequent assassination.
Crisp dialogues in a multitude of languages paired with melodious music, beautiful lyrics, and soulful dancing allow us to become a part of the events. We not only get to know the Mahatma but see the different facets of his life, his philosophies, and his experiments with food, abstinence, sanitation, and spinning.
It can be easily concluded that it takes a village to compellingly show 60 years of Gandhi’s life and India’s independence movement. Naatak successfully does so with the help of accomplished actors, a live orchestra, talented singers, musicians, and dancers, as well as beautiful original songs, music, and choreography.
Saraf’s masterpiece is a must-watch for people of all ages. Congratulations to Saraf for a bold and precise representation of a larger than life Gandhi and a diverse India and for touching different generations through “Gandhi: The Musical.”
Music has been composed by Nachiketa Yakkundi and the dance choreography is by Soumya Agastya, Shwetha Subraya and Nisha Natraj. Shows run Sept. 14 to Oct. 6, with a special “Gandhi Jayanti” show Oct. 2. Suitable for ages seven and up.
The play runs through Oct. 6. For more information, visit www.naatak.org.
(Pranjali Sirasao is faculty South Asian studies at University of California, Berkeley)
