Mouzam Makkar, last seen on the NBC show, “Champions,” is gearing up for another network show.
The Indian American actress has been cast in a recurring role on the hotly-anticipated new ABC legal drama, “The Fix.”
At this point, other than her character’s name, which is Loni Kampoor, no other information has been revealed.
Starring Robin Tunney, Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje and Scott Cohen, “The Fix” follows Maya Travis, an L.A. district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat after prosecuting an A-list movie star for double murder. With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in rural Washington. Eight years later, when this same star is under suspicion for another murder, Travis is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.
The series will premiere March 18 at 10/9c.
“The Fix,” produced by ABC Studios, is executive produced/co-written by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain and Marcia Clark. Michael Katleman is an executive producer along with Laurie Zaks, David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman from Mandeville TV.
Makkar’s TV credits include recurring guest star roles on Fox’s “The Following,” “Exorcist,” “American Horror Story,” and “Bones,” The CW’s “Vampire Diaries,” El Rey’s “Matador,” CBS’ “Stalker,” and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.”
