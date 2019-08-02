MUMBAI – Indian rap star Badshah has admitted that a Google tool helped him break the world record with his new number, “Paagal,” dethroning popular South Korean band BTS’ “Boy With Luv” and Taylor Swift’s “Me!” by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.
As Badshah’s following outside of India is not as much as that of Taylor Swift, people started questioning the veracity of the claim. “Bro it’s fake I can’t wait when YouTube is gonna delete your fake paid views,” wrote one Instagram user.
Reacting to the comments, Badshah clarified on Instagram that he used Google’s advertising platform to promote “Paagal.”
The episode suggests that views generated on YouTube need not always be organic.
The song, an all-out rhythmic pop banger, was released on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.
“I am ecstatic, overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours,” Badshah said July 11.
“‘Paagal’ was made with the intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We’re going big with this one,” he said.
BTS’ “Boy with Luv” featuring Halsey was the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours before this. It had achieved 74,600,000 views April 12-13 this year.
Shridhar Subramaniam, president for India and Middle East at Sony Music, said, “This is an unprecedented feat and we are very proud. This will go down the history because Badshah has become the first Indian artist to reach 75 million views in 24 hours.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Many are questioning YouTube’s silence over Badshah’s feat.
The rapper himself took to Instagram to suggest that the double standard here was apparent.
“We worked hard for this, promoted it worldwide,” Badshah said on Instagram, per Bloomberg. “I don’t want people abroad to see India like it’s shown in a film like ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ We are at par with the world. And it’s our time to shine.”
According to Bloomberg, when releasing a new single, “major record labels will buy an advertisement on YouTube that places their music video in between other clips. If viewers watch the ad for more than few seconds, YouTube counts that as a view, boosting the overall total.”
Among those who’ve done that include Swift and Blackpink, but the rapper just took it a step further, the publication quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.
In another Instagram story, Badshah, as per a Billboard report, denied they were “fake views.”
“What some people call fake views are not fake views. They are google ad words. Its a way of promoting your video, we bought ad words all around the world so that people could see the video all around the world,” Badshah wrote on Instagram. “You think artists abroad dont get paid promotions? Are you so naive? I dont want to be the one with the highest views, but someone has to be. I tried and i did it. Get over it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.