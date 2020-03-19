LOS ANGELES – “Game of Thrones” star Indira Varma appears to have confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The British Indian actress joined the series in Season four and played Ellaria Sand from 2014-2017. At the moment, she’s starring in the stage production of “The Seagull” alongside fellow “Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke at the Playhouse Theatre in London, reports metro.co.uk.
On March 18, she shared photos from the production in which she’s seen cozying up to her co-stars as it was confirmed the play had been suspended.
In the caption she mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and said she was “sick in bed with it,” while urging others to help one another during the crisis.
“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote. “We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the government) to support us when we do.”
Varma continued: “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”
Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to share their well wishes, and for a speedy recovery.
Varma’s post comes just two days after fellow “GOT” star Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, as the virus continues to spread around the world.
