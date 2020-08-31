As part of NBC’s long-running initiative to forge a path for diverse writers, NBC has named Indian American Gracie Canaan among the new class of its annual Late Night Writers Workshop, according to an Aug. 21 news release.
Entering its eighth year, the Late Night Writers Workshop is the industry’s longest-running program dedicated to discovering and developing late night and sketch comedy writers of diverse backgrounds, the release said.
Chosen out of a highly talented pool of 900 candidates, the new class participated in an intensive, virtual five-day program that prepared them for staff writer roles on late night and sketch comedy shows, it said.
Canaan is a stand-up comedian and writer living in New York. She has performed at notable festivals including San Francisco Sketchfest and Laugh Your Asheville Off, and has written and produced sketches that have appeared on Funny or Die! and the Quickie Film Festival.
Her work was chosen as an Official Selection in the Twister Alley Film Festival and her original half-hour sitcom “Booties” received the Just4Shorts Best Television Script Award in May 2020, the bio of Canaan said.
Created in 2013, NBC’s Late Night Writers Workshop has a proven track record of discovering and developing emerging late night and sketch comedy writers, and has become a successful pipeline for the network’s programming.
Alumni have gone onto become producers and writers on top late night and sketch comedy shows, according to the release.
“Over the past eight years, the Late Night Writers Workshop has made a significant impact on the late night and sketch comedy landscape. Many of our alumni now write for top shows across the industry, and we are confident that this new class of talented writers will follow suit,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment.
“The current seismic shift in our culture has illuminated how critical it is to include the lens of diverse people to provide cultural context to current events. These writers will enter the industry at a time where their voices are needed now more than ever,” they said.
To ensure the safety of the program participants and the NBCUniversal employees, this year’s five-day Late Night Writers Workshop took place virtually. It was organized and facilitated by Grace Moss and Will Schnabel of NBC’s Programming Talent Development and Inclusion team.
Each session also consisted of writing instruction, insightful feedback and collaborative assignments that mirror the late night comedy writing experience. The writers ended the program with new sketch material and insight into the dynamics of a late night writers’ room, the release said.
Following the program, NBC will continue to advocate for each of the program writers by putting them up for open staffing positions on the network’s late night shows and helping them secure representation.
