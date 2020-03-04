Actor Hank Azaria, who has been voicing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian Kwik-E Mart clerk on “The Simpsons” since its first season, announced in January that he is stepping away from the controversial character that has been accused of pushing racial stereotypes. Now he is offering deep insights into his decision.
In a new interview with The New York Times, Azaria explained that coming to that decision was a lengthy process, one that involved introspection, exploring issues of racism and representation through books and seminars, and seeking opinions from his Indian American friends and colleagues like Utkarsh Ambudkar.
In the Times report, Azaria said that his initial reaction to the controversy “was to bristle.” But as he continued to discover more about the character’s impact and his role in propagating stereotypes, he knew he had to opt out.
“Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore,” Azaria told the Times. “It just didn’t feel right. What happened with this character is a window into an important issue. It’s a good way to start the conversation. I can be accountable and try to make up for it as best I can.”
He also revealed that he drew inspiration for Apu from the 1968 film, “The Party,” in which Peter Sellers dons brownface to play an Indian actor, and from Indian and Pakistani clerks he heard in New York City.
“That represents a real blind spot I had,” Azaria told the publication. “There I am, joyfully basing a character on what was already considered quite upsetting.”
About a year ago, Azaria said he informed the executive producers of “The Simpsons” about his decision.
“When I expressed how uncomfortable I was doing the voice of the character, they were very sympathetic and supportive,” Azaria told the Times. “We were all in agreement.”
Another factor that helped him arrive at this decision, said Azaria, was the thought that what if a prominent character in pop culture mocked his Jewish culture. “If that character were the only representation of Jewish people in American culture for 20 years, which was the case with Apu, I might not love that,” the actor said.
Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu helped spark a conversation about the character in the show through his 2017 documentary, “The Problem with Apu,” which featured several Indian American artists.
“It’s like a white guy doing an impression of a white guy making fun of my father,” said Kondabolu. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f.)
It is unclear if Apu will continue to be a part of the series.
In a statement to the Times, “The Simpsons” executive producers said, “We respect Hank’s journey in regard to Apu. We have granted his wish to no longer voice the character.”
“Apu is beloved worldwide. We love him too. Stay tuned,” they added.
Kondabolu told the Times: “Whatever happens with the character, to me, is secondary. I’m happy that Hank did the work that a lot of people wouldn’t have. I feel like he’s a really thoughtful person and he got the bigger picture.”
Ambudkar added that it was significant that Azaria would “step out and do what he did.”
“‘The Simpsons’ has become a corporation and he’s an employee of that corporation,” Ambudkar told the Times. “I know he feels peace of mind.”
